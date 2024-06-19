flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

2 Thaler 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 2 Thaler 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC55,787

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 980,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
SellerANTIUM AURUM
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionPF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionPF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

