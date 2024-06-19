NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
2 Thaler 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC55,787
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint.
