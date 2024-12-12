NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
2 Gulden 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC88,281
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1847
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
