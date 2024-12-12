flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

2 Gulden 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC88,281

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1847
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateSeptember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - May 21, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
SellerZöttl
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
SellerKroha
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1847All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions