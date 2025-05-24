flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

2 Gulden 1846 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC176,628

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Via - February 10, 2025
SellerVia
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1846All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions