NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
2 Gulden 1846 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC176,628
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1846
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
