NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC104,090

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1860
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1115 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJuly 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Popular sections
