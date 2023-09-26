NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1856 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24,15 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC312,698
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1856
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections