Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

