1/2 Gulden 1856 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC312,698

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1856
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 28, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
SellerWAG
DateApril 8, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJuly 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 31, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

