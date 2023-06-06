flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1845 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,424

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1845
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 14, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

