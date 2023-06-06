NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1845 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24,15 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,424
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1845
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 14, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
