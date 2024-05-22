NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24,15 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC116,966
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1844
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
