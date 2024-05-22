1/2 Gulden 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)