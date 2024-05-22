flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC116,966

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1844
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Niemczyk - June 17, 2019
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2012
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

