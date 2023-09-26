flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC104,036

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1843
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 15, 2020.

Сondition
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

