NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC124,924

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1841
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2016
SellerRauch
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

