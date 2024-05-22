NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24,15 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC124,924
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1841
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
