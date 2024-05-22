1/2 Gulden 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

