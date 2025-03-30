flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Gulden 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24,15 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC94,674

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1840
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 30, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2012
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2012
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

