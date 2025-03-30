NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Gulden 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24,15 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC94,674
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1840
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN


