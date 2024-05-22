NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1863 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
