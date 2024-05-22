flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1863 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1863 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1863 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
  • Diameter21,61 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC575,860

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1863
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
SellerCayón
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
SellerEmpire
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 19, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
