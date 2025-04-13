flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1862 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1862 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1862 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
  • Diameter21,61 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC609,990

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1862
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateFebruary 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1862 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1862All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions