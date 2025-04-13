NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1862 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
- Diameter21,61 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC609,990
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1862
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateFebruary 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections