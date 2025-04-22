flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1860 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1860 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
  • Diameter21,61 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC609,650

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1860
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 29, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Hermes Auctions - April 22, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Hermes Auctions - February 25, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Coinhouse - October 30, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 1, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
