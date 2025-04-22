NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
- Diameter21,61 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC609,650
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1860
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 29, 2017.
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
