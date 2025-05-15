NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1859 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
- Diameter21,61 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC835,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1859
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 100. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
