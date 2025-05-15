flag
Kreuzer 1859 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,1 - 4,4 g
  • Diameter21,61 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC835,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1859
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 100. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price


Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price


Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price


Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction CNG - June 23, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJune 23, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price


Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 17, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateFebruary 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price


Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction

