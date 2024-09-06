flag
Kreuzer 1856 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,7 - 4,2 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC356,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1856
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place June 2, 2018.

Сondition
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1856 at auction COINSNET - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Nassau Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1856 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 28, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1856 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2019
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

