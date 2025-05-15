flag
Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1855 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1855 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,7 - 4,2 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 75. Bidding took place March 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
SellerCayón
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 31, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 11, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
