Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 75. Bidding took place March 11, 2019.

