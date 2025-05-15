NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1855. This copper coin from the times of Adolphe. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 75. Bidding took place March 11, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
