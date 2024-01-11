flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1848 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1848 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1848 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,7 - 4,2 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC248,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1848
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1848 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

