flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1844 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,7 - 4,2 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC188,100

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1844
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1844 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1844 at auction WCN - September 5, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Nassau Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1844All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions