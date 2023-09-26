NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,7 - 4,2 g
- Diameter21,3 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC479,800
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1842
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2078 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
