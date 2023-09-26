flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1842 - Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,7 - 4,2 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC479,800

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1842
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2078 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Nassau Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1842 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Nassau Kreuzer 1842 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 135 CZK
Nassau Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

