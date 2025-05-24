flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,162

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (378)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule". This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction WCN - June 5, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction WCN - May 17, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Dorotheum - May 16, 2025
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 27, 2025
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 24, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
