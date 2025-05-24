NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule" (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC6,162
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationThaler
- Year1864
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (378)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule". This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
For the sale of Thaler 1864 "25 years of Adolf's rule", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
