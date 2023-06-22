NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC3
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationThaler
- Yearno date (1861)
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint". This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6353 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
12091 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
16204 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 22, 2018
ConditionPF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2011
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Duke's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
