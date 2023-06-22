flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationThaler
  • Yearno date (1861)
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint". This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6353 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
12091 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
16204 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2018
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 22, 2018
ConditionPF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2012
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2011
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
SellerSpink
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2010
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
SellerKünker
DateOctober 6, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Thaler no date (1861) "Duke's visit to the mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 "Duke's visit to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

