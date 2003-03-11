flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

4 Schilling 1849 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 4 Schilling 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 134,562

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 4 Schilling
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1849 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 2303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 11, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1849 at auction Künker - March 11, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

