Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
4 Schilling 1849 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 134,562
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 4 Schilling
- Year 1849
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1849 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 2303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 11, 2003.
