4 Schilling 1847 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3335 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2)