Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
4 Schilling 1847 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 170,003
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 4 Schilling
- Year 1847
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3335 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Schilling 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search