flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

4 Schilling 1847 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 4 Schilling 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 170,003

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 4 Schilling
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 3335 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 at auction Künker - September 29, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of George Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1847 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz silver coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 4 Schilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access