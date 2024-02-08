flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Heritage - January 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

