1/48 Thaler 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

