Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
