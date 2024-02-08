flag
1/48 Thaler 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 633,882

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 31567 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

