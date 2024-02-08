Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 633,882
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 31567 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
12
