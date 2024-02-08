1/48 Thaler 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 31567 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

