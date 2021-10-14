flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1847 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 230,502

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1847 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of George Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1847 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz silver coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 1/48 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access