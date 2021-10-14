Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1847 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 230,502
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
