flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1845 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 97,440

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1845 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1845 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of George Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1845 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz silver coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 1/48 Thaler Numismatic auctions
