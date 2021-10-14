1/48 Thaler 1845 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)