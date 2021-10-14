Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1845 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 97,440
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
