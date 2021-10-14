flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1841 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 55,084

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1841 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1841 at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
