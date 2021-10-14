1/48 Thaler 1841 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)