Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 144,957

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
