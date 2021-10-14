1/48 Thaler 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (1) No grade (1)