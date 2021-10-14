Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 144,957
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1838 . This silver coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search