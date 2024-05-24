flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

Pattern 4 Schilling 1847. Copper. One-sided strike of reverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Variety: Copper. One-sided strike of reverse

Obverse Pattern 4 Schilling 1847 Copper One-sided strike of reverse - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse Pattern 4 Schilling 1847 Copper One-sided strike of reverse - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 170,003

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 4 Schilling
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 4 Schilling 1847 . Copper. One-sided strike of reverse. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 5836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1847 (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of George Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1847 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz copper coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 4 Schilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access