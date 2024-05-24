Pattern 4 Schilling 1847. Copper. One-sided strike of reverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 4 Schilling 1847 . Copper. One-sided strike of reverse. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 5836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)