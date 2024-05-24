Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
Pattern 4 Schilling 1847. Copper (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 4 Schilling
- Year 1847
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 4 Schilling 1847 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 4338 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
