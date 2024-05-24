Pattern 4 Schilling 1846. Copper (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 4 Schilling 1846 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 4337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)