Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

Pattern 4 Schilling 1846. Copper (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 4 Schilling 1846 Copper - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse Pattern 4 Schilling 1846 Copper - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 4 Schilling
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 4 Schilling 1846 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 4337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 4 Schilling 1846 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

