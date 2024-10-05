3 Pfennig 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 7184 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (1) VF (4) No grade (2)