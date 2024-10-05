flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1859 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 3 Pfennig 1859 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 7184 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

