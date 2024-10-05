Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,436 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1859
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 7184 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
