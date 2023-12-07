3 Pfennig 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 33158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Service NGC (1)