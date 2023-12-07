flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,501,248

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 33158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

