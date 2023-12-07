Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,436 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,501,248
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 33158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
