Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1847 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,436 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
