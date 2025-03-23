flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1847 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1847 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 3 Pfennig 1847 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1847 FN at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of George Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1847 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz copper coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access