3 Pfennig 1845 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) VF (1) No grade (7)