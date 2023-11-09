flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1845 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1845 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 3 Pfennig 1845 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 193,076

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Inasta (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (2)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 FN at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

