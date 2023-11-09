Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1845 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,436 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 193,076
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
