Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1843 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,436 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 282,884
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
