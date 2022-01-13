3 Pfennig 1843 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)