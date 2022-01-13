flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1843 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1843 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 3 Pfennig 1843 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 282,884

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 FN at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 FN at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 FN at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 FN at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1843 FN at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

