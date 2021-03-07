3 Pfennig 1832 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2)