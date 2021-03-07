Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1832 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,436 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 289,728
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
