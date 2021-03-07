flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1832 FN (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1832 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 3 Pfennig 1832 FN - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,436 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 289,728

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 with mark FN. This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1832 FN at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

