1 Pfennig 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 . This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) No grade (1)