Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1 Pfennig 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1838 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1 Pfennig 1838 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,812 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 58,032

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 . This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

