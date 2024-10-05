Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1 Pfennig 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,812 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 58,032
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1838 . This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
