1 1/2 pfennig 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,218 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 39,952
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period George
- Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Schwerin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 . This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
