1 1/2 pfennig 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 . This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1)