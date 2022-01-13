flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1 1/2 pfennig 1838 (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George)

Obverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George Reverse 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, George

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,218 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 39,952

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period George
  • Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler George (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Schwerin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 . This copper coin from the times of George. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of George Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1838 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz copper coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 1 1/2 pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access