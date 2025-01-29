Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
Thaler 1870 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 50,000
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (543)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 31020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2025
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 825 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 88 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
