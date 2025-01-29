flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

Thaler 1870 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 50,000

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (543)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 31020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2025
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 825 USD
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 88 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction WCN - November 28, 2024
Seller WCN
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction WCN - November 7, 2024
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction WCN - October 31, 2024
Seller WCN
Date October 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Numedux - October 19, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Numedux - October 19, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date October 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
To auction
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
Seller Inasta
Date February 20, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Thaler 1870 A at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
Seller Inasta
Date February 20, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

