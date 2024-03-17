flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,301 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2706 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 720,000

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 70719 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Zöttl - April 15, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

