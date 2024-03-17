Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,301 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2706 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 720,000
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 70719 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
