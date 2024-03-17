1/48 Thaler 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 70719 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

