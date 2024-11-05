1/48 Thaler 1862 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 31568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)