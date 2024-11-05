Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
1/48 Thaler 1862 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,208)
- Weight 1,301 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2706 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 31568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3450 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
