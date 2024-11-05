flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

1/48 Thaler 1862 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,208)
  • Weight 1,301 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2706 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 31568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (3)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Hermes Auctions - November 5, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3450 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Hermes Auctions - September 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1/48 Thaler 1862 A at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1862 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz silver coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 1/48 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access