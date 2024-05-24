Pattern 5 Pfennig no date (1872). Silver. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 5 Pfennig no date (1872) . Silver. One-sided strike of obverse. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 5841 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition AU (1)