Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

Pattern 5 Pfennig no date (1872). Copper. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Variety: Copper. One-sided strike of obverse

Obverse Pattern 5 Pfennig no date (1872) Copper One-sided strike of obverse - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse Pattern 5 Pfennig no date (1872) Copper One-sided strike of obverse - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year no date (1872)
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 5 Pfennig no date (1872) . Copper. One-sided strike of obverse. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig no date (1872) (Pattern) at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition AU
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig no date (1872) (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig no date (1872) (Pattern) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig no date (1872) (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig no date (1872) (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
