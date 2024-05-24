Pattern 2 Pfennig no date (1872). Copper. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 2 Pfennig no date (1872) . Copper. One-sided strike of obverse. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8261 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition AU (4)