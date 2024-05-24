Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
Pattern 2 Pfennig no date (1872). Copper. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Variety: Copper. One-sided strike of obverse
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year no date (1872)
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 2 Pfennig no date (1872) . Copper. One-sided strike of obverse. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8261 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1872
