Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872. Copper. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872 . Copper. One-sided strike of obverse. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition AU (2)