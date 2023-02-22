Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872. Copper. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Variety: Copper. One-sided strike of obverse
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872 . Copper. One-sided strike of obverse. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search