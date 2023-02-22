flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872. Copper. One-sided strike of obverse (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Variety: Copper. One-sided strike of obverse

Obverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872 Copper One-sided strike of obverse - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872 Copper One-sided strike of obverse - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz Pattern 1 Pfennig 1872 . Copper. One-sided strike of obverse. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 1 Pfennig 1872 (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

