5 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 118,200
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
