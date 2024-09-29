5 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (7)