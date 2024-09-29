flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

5 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse 5 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 118,200

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 8754 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Coinhouse - March 23, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 5 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

