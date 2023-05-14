3 Pfennig 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 61304 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place October 3, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)