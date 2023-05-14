Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 579,840
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 61304 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place October 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
