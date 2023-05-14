flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 579,840

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 61304 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place October 3, 2019.

Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

