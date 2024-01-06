3 Pfennig 1862 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (2)