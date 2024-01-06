flag
Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872

3 Pfennig 1862 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William Reverse 3 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mecklenburg-Strelitz Coin catalog of Frederick William Coins of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1862 All Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz copper coins Mecklenburg-Strelitz coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access