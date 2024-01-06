Mecklenburg-Strelitz Period: 1832-1872 1832-1872
3 Pfennig 1862 A (Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mecklenburg-Strelitz
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick William (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Strelitz 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick William. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
